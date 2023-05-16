Guwahati: Assam Police on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of illicit drugs worth Rs 3 crores in Hailakandi district.

The drugs were seized during an operation led by the Office-in-Charge of Jamira OP in Hailakandi.

The police also arrested three alleged drug smugglers in connection to the seizure.

The arrested trio has been identified as Nazrul Hussain Borbhuya, Bikram Riyang, and Ajmal Hussain Borbhuyan.

This is the latest in a series of drug seizures by Assam Police in recent months.

In the last two years, the state police have seized drugs worth Rs 1,430 crores.

They have also registered 5,580 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Assam is among the top 10 states in the registration of NDPS Act cases.

In the last two years, the state police have arrested 9309 drug traffickers and frozen property worth Rs 19.40 crores.