AIZAWL: Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), organised a health awareness and medical check-up camp at Unit Hospital, Serchhip on Monday.

The objective of the event was to create a sense of responsibility and instill a sense of responsibility towards personal health and remain fit and healthy, avoiding lifestyle diseases.

The event comprised of medical check-up of families of Assam Rifles followed by an interactive session, addressing their queries pertaining to lifestyle diseases and their causes.

A total of 38 families residing in Serchhip registered themselves for the said event, benefitting themselves with an interactive session with CMO, followed by detailed medical check-up.

The event was successful as it provided an opportunity for families to clear their queries and doubts towards ways and means to maintain a healthy lifestyle and also built an insight and understanding towards the health benefits related with several medical practices, including yoga.

It also provided an opportunity to work in consonance towards the goal of enhancing awareness and bring incredible changes in the lives of families of Assam Rifles in line with FIT India Movement initiative by generating awareness towards personal health by promoting a sense of responsibility towards own health and entire family of Assam Rifles through such activities and get rid of lifestyle diseases.