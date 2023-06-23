Assam: 23 Bangladeshis shifted to Goalpara from Karimganj

Guwahati: A total of 23 Bangladeshi nationals, including four minors, were relocated from the Karimganj district jail to the Matia transit camp in Goalpara district, Assam.

Of them, an alleged Bangladeshi woman gave birth to a baby girl while being held at the Karimganj district jail.

The incident unfolded as authorities discovered that the woman had entered Indian territory illegally while she was pregnant.

The transfer was carried out on Friday under the supervision of local police.

According to sources, the remaining detainees had been apprehended on separate occasions from various locations within the Karimganj district police area.