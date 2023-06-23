GUWAHATI: Joha rice – an aromatic rice variety – indigenous to the Northeast state of Assam can prevent diabetes.

Joha rice from Assam is also very effective in lowering blood sugar levels.

This was revealed following a research, conducted by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST).

IASST an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The study found that Joha rice contains two unsaturated fatty acids – linoleic acid (omega-6) and linolenic (omega-3) acid, both of which help maintain physiological conditions.

Omega-3 fatty acid prevents several metabolic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

There are various traditional types of Joha rice available in Assam.

Some of them are: Kola Joha, Boga Joha, Rampal Joha, Kon Joha, Manikimodhuri Joha, Keteki Joha, Tuloshi Joha, Govinda Tuloshi Joha and Ghuguli Joha.

Joha rice from Assam got a GI tag in 2017.

Joha is a short-grain winter paddy known for its significant aroma and noteworthy taste.