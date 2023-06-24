Shillong: The Regional Committee of Ri Bhoi in a meeting discussed the upcoming second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya.

Chaired by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also heads the Ri-Bhoi Regional Committee, the meeting took place at the Secretariat in Shillong.

The committee members, including Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem and Mawhati MLA Charles Marngar, deliberated on the next course of action to be taken.

During the meeting, Tynsong announced that the committee would be meeting with Assam’s Regional Committee next month to conduct a joint inspection and assessment of the remaining disputed areas.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested with heroin in Guwahati

In Ri Bhoi District, the focus areas for discussion will be Budwar, Nongwah, and Block II.

Tynsong emphasized that the terms of reference for the second phase will be the same as those used in the previous phase of the border talks.

When questioned about the availability of supporting documents to substantiate Meghalaya’s claim over the disputed areas, Tynsong confirmed that they possessed the necessary evidence.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Peace talks with HNLC delayed due to Manipur situation?

Tynsong further stated that the committee’s approach would not be limited to mere discussions in a meeting room.

Instead, they plan to visit the villages in question to gain a better understanding and reach a final decision.

Addressing the concerns raised by certain sections of society regarding the outcome of the first phase of border talks, Tynsong acknowledged that it is challenging to satisfy all opposition groups.

He recognized that public sentiments vary, with some applauding the government’s efforts, while others criticized and alleged the selling of land to Assam.

Tynsong emphasized that the government is resolute in resolving this longstanding issue for the benefit of the state’s future generations.