Kohima: Around 1,500 people from violence-hit Manipur have taken shelter in different parts of neighbouring Nagaland.

According to reports, while some of these people are staying with their relatives, others are in houses provided by villagers.

“The Nagaland government is yet to collect the accurate data. However, as per available reports, around 1,500 people from Manipur have taken shelter in various parts of the state,” home commissioner Abhijit Sinha said.

The clashes between the Kuki and Meite people, which broke out in the first week of May, have so far claimed over 100 lives in Manipur.

Over 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to bring back normalcy in violence-hit Manipur.

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in Manipur. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.