GUWAHATI: “Commissioning of new railway lines in the Northeast has increased three times,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (August 06) while laying the foundation for the re-development of 37 railway stations across Assam and Northeast under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

Of 37 stations, there are 32 stations in Assam, 3 in Tripura and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for the development of railway stations over Indian Railways.

So far 1309 stations over Indian Railways have been identified under this scheme for re-development.

Modi laid the foundation for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing on Sunday (August 06).

Redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crore, these 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

A total of 91 stations under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have been identified under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Talking about the railway extension in the Northeast, the Prime Minister said, work is going on rapidly on a doubling of the lines, gauge conversion, electrification and new routes.

“Soon, all state capitals of the Northeast will be connected by railway network,” Modi said.

He said that Nagaland got its second station after 100 years.