Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha visited the Chandipur-Srirampur Bangladesh border area in Unakoti District on Thursday, emphasizing the urgent need to repair the damaged India-Bangladesh international border caused by river erosion.

The deteriorating condition of the 30-year-old barbed wire fence and erosion along the river have led to various issues, including cattle smuggling, illegal infiltration, and theft, affecting the local residents.

Accompanied by Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, ARDD Minister Sudhangshu Das, Unakoti District Magistrate, Unakoti District Superintendent of Police, BSF officials, and Gram Pradhan, Chief Minister Dr. Saha engaged in a detailed discussion with the villagers to comprehend the challenges they are facing.

Taking the grievances of the locals seriously, Chief Minister Dr. Saha promptly pledged to address the border issue and ensure that necessary steps are taken to repair the damaged border.

He expressed his commitment to bringing the matter to the attention of the central government for a swift resolution.

In response to the concerns about illegal activities, Dr. Saha directed the authorities to enhance vigilance by setting up temporary check posts and identifying individuals engaged in illegal activities. He vowed to take decisive action against them in accordance with the law.

On Facebook, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said, “Today, during my visit to Unakoti district and interaction with the villagers at Chandipur-Srirampur border area, I witnessed the impact of river erosion on the India-Bangladesh border. I assure the villagers that I will personally take up this matter with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek a speedy resolution.”