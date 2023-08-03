Guwahati: Amid a surge in dengue cases in the state, the Tripura government has deployed several medical teams in the districts bordering Bangladesh.

The Tripura government has deployed health teams at the Agartala integrated check post and other land ports of the state in a bid to keep a vigil on travellers from Bangladesh as dengue has taken an alarming proportion in the neighbouring country.

However, travelers possessing dengue test certificates are being allowed to enter the state without any medical test being done.

The state has witnessed a surge in dengue cases since July 13 this year. The state government has pressed several surveillance medical teams into action and the situation is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, as many as 158 cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease have been confirmed in the worst-affected Sepahijala district. Other than Sepahijala, dengue cases have also been detected in a few border villages of the West Tripura district.

At least 36 patients have been presently undergoing treatment at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC).

Volunteers of the state health department are paying visits to each and every house with fogging and spraying of Temephos continuing in the affected areas.

Tripura reported its first death due to dengue as an elderly man died of the mosquito-borne viral disease in Sepahijala district on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Subhas Sarkar, was a resident of the Dhanpur area of the district.

Tripura saw an outbreak of malaria in 2018, especially in Dhalai district, with six people succumbing to the mosquito-borne disease. In 2014, malaria had claimed the lives of 96 people in Tripura.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas. Symptoms include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain.

In severe cases, there is serious bleeding and shock, which can be life-threatening. Treatment includes fluids and pain relievers