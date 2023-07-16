SHILLONG: A total of 29,000 kg sugar, meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh, was seized by the personnel of the border security force (BSF) in Meghalaya.

The seizure was made near the Jaliakhola border outpost (BOP) along the India-Bangladesh international border in Meghalaya.

The seized sugar consignment was on board seven country-made motorised boats on the Harai River in West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

The Bangladesh miscreants jumped into the river and fled into Bangladesh, when the BSF personnel challenged them.

The seized consignment of sugar is estimated to be valued around Rs 11 lakh in the local markets.