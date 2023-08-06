GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a minor girls was gangraped by a group of four men in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam.

The 16-year-old girl was gangraped by the four men in front of her parents.

The incident took place on August 02 at Gorchuk area in Guwahati city of Assam.

The family of the victim girl has lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the incident.

The Guwahati police, meanwhile, has registered a case in connection with the incident under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

The case has been registered at the Garchuk police station in Guwahati, Assam.

Three of the four accused have been arrested by the police after launching an investigation into the case.

Identities of the two of the three arrested persons have been ascertained to be Ramen Bodo and Aren Bodo.

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the case – identified as one Fakir – a resident of Guwahati city in Assam, is on the run.