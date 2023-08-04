DIMAPUR: Nagaland’s labour department has launched a toll-free number not only for the workers in Nagaland but also for Naga boys and girls working outside the state to raise their issues and grievances relating to their employment conditions.

Adviser to labour, employment, skill development and entrepreneurship department Moatoshi Longkumer launched the toll-free number 18003090407 at the labour commissioner’s office in Kohima on Friday.

In his address at the programme, Longkumer said the majority of workers in small-scale industries, business establishments and the construction sector in the state are unorganised in nature and vulnerable to social and economic exploitation due to illiteracy, dispersed nature of operations and processes and lack of proper streamlined institutional back-up.

“These workers are also mostly ignorant about their rights and thus the effort to approach the department for lodging their grievances is very negligible,” he noted.

Also read: Nagaland: Six held for selling fake Fastract & Titan watches in Dimapur

Longkumer said keeping in mind the interest and welfare of the workers of Nagaland, the department has institutionalised the labour department toll-free number that provides easy access to it at the ease of a phone call from the comfort of their work place to bring forward their issues and grievances.

He said the toll-free number is also a step forward for the department to improve the interface with the workers of Nagaland and also to provide a vast array of services to them in an easy and friendly manner.

Any person or party having any queries or grievances on any matter related to the department can file his/her queries or grievances through the toll-free number.

The facility will be operational 24 x7. However, the dedicated human operators will attend the calls from 9 am to 4 pm during office working days.

The helpline number will be on ‘auto-record’ mode for the remaining non-working hours or days and will be duly recorded and attended during the next working days.