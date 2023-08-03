DIMAPUR: The Kohima district administration in Nagaland has directed all village councils and wards under it to adhere to the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, and abstain from any activities related to the issuance or enforcement of inner line permit (ILP), or any other form of permit issuance that goes against this mandate.

In a notification on Thursday (August 03), deputy commissioner of Kohima in Nagaland Shanavas C said the directive has been issued following an order from the office of the Nagaland commissioner.

According to the BEFR 1873, the DC said issuing, enforcing and regulation of ILPs fall exclusively under the purview of the district administration.

Any actions or dealings contrary to this regulation are considered ‘illegal’, the Kohima DC said.

As per the regulation, it is obligatory for anyone, both Indian citizen and foreigner, who is not an indigenous inhabitant of Nagaland, to obtain an ILP in such form, and with such conditions, as may be prescribed by the Nagaland government, to enter the state for a limited period.

Meanwhile, the DC, as per the national clean air programme (NCAP), has undertaken an initiative on checking fuel adulteration, enhancing public hygiene facilities, ensuring fire safety measures, and conducting random checks on fuel quality and quantity data at fuel stations within the Kohima municipality area and other regions of the district with an aim to improve air quality in Kohima city.

The exercise, conducted from July 15 to July 29, adhered to guidelines set by the Central Pollution Control Board, Shanavas, who is also the chairperson of the NCAP for Kohima city, said in a circular on Thursday.

The circular said a number of departments, including the district administration, Kohima police, legal and metrology, consumer protection, health and family welfare department, Kohima Municipal Council, and fire and emergency services across north and south Kohima, Chiephobozou, Khuzama, Zubza, Jakhama and Kezocha collaborated on this endeavour.