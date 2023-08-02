Dimapur: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) said it will not accept any application for documents submitted through any unauthorised agencies.

The board issued the notification on Wednesday after it came to its notice that an unauthorised private agency had been operating as an intermediary for applicants for documents without its knowledge.

The agency reportedly charged exorbitant fees from the applicants before sending the application forms to the board, the notification said.

“This practice is unacceptable as it has the potential to tarnish the good image of the board. It also posed a risk to the applicants,” the notification said.

The board asked the agency in question or any other agencies involved in similar practices to stop it with immediate effect.

It cautioned that the applicants who apply for documents through such agencies will be doing so at their own risk as such applications may be summarily rejected.

The board asked the applicants to desist from seeking help from such agencies and apply directly to its office.

Duplicate documents can be applied for in person while migration certificates may be applied for in person or through email at nbsedup@gmail.com with the proper postal address, it added.