Dimapur: Observing that school education demands shifting of focus from system-level reforms to school-level actions, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has decided to empower school heads to transform schools into productive institutions on an urgent basis.

Towards this end, the NBSE will conduct training on the school leadership programmes for the heads of secondary and higher secondary institutions (both government and private) from April to May.

The board felt that the quantitative expansion in school education has raised the concern of quality which cannot be addressed through macro-level strategies.

The training programme aims to design and implement a pre-in-service programme for heads of institutions.

The training comprises six modules, with one module planned every fortnightly in a dual-mode of offline or online sessions, which will be held in the afternoon.

The second and third modules will be conducted offline on April 26, while the rest of the modules will be held online.

The modules to be covered during the programme include empowering the participants on school leadership, creating a mission and vision for the school headed by the school leader, building a cohort of focused educators to execute the plan, focussing and promoting an active, student-centred instruction plan, designing and developing formats to monitor, evaluate and coach the internal teams to achieve the vision of the school and understanding the post-Covid situation and organising plans to overcome the hurdles in a phased manner.

Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruptions and massive changes in the education system, the board said the school leaders must re-imagine learning and modernize education to make it fit for the post-Covid world.

It also said keeping in mind the visions of NEP 2020, the school leaders need to be empowered to bring changes into the system.

Ramalakshmi Das, who is an experienced K-12 educator with over 2500 workshops nationwide under her belt, will be the trainer. She currently holds the position of a senior product specialist with Orient BlackSwan, one of the world’s leading publishing companies.

The NBSE has asked the participants to submit the registration form for the training on or before March 28. It said online registration can be done at https://forms.gle/gvd1svkowFcKP1oX6.