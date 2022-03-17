North Lakhimpur: Two workers were injured near the main dam of Lower Subansiri Hydro Electrical Plant of National Hydro-electrical Power Corporation (NHPC) at Gerukamukh after a group of workers burnt an office housed in a container following some dramatic developments.

According to the sources, a group of workers attacked two fellow workers when they were praying at the construction site of the dam this morning.

The attacking workers “mistook” the two fellows to be performing some black magic as there had been incidents of a series of deaths of three workers in the last few weeks at the LSHEP site in Gerukamukh.

Also Read: Assam: Two Dibrugarh University students rusticated for ragging juniors

The NHPC authorities immediately responded to the incident by deploying CISF personnel at the spot.

But the swelling numbers of the workers pelted stones and burnt the office. However, the trapped labours inside the container were rescued by the police and were sent for medical treatment at Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital at North Lakhimpur.

They were identified as Ibrahim Ali and Inamul Haq.

When contacted, the Executive Director of LSHEP-NHPC, Vipin Gupta said that the incident was the culmination of a rumour that had been going on among a section of the workers.

Also Read: Assam: Weapon used in Chatribari businessman murder recovered by police

He also said that this incident was a reflection of infighting among the workers on local and non-local issues.

The incident which appeared to be a “mob lynching” has exposed the security lapse inside the LSHEP site where four to five thousand workers are engaged currently.