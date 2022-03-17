DIBRUGARH: Two students of Dibrugarh University were rusticated by the authorities for four semesters for ragging junior students of the university.

The two rusticated students are Rituparna Das, a student of 5th semester from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Kingku Saikia, a student of 5th semester, department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of the Dibrugarh University Institute of Engineering and Technology (DUIET).

Also Read: International Women’s Day: WICCI’s women exclusive walkathon in Guwahati

One of the rusticated students, Rituparna Das was recently elected as the assistant general secretary (AGS) of Dibrugarh University of the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students’ Union.

“The penalty of ‘Rustication from the Institute’ for a period of four semesters is imposed with immediate effect upon Rituparna Das, a student of 5th Semester (Roll No. ME 164/19), Department of Mechanical Engineering and Kingku Saikia, a student of 5th Semester (Roll No. ECE 73/19), Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Dibrugarh University Institute of Engineering and Technology (DUIET). Consequently, both students automatically ceased to be boarders of the Guruprasad Das Chatra Nivas (GPDCN), for violation of Dibrugarh University Regulations for prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures,” the rustication order signed by the Dibrugarh University registrar on March 16 mentioned.

It may be mentioned that ragging is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, and shall also be liable to a fine which may extend to Rs.10,000 under section 4 of the Act.

Ragging is considered to be a severe issue in Universities and often there are reports that juniors are manhandled and sometimes abused.

Also Read: Assam: ‘Can’t abandon issue of sovereignty’, says ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah on proposed peace talks

There had been several suicides in the past that were due to ragging.

In order to prevent that several rules were introduced in the universities and educational institutions across the country.