Guwahati: The Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) is organising a women exclusive walkathon on Sunday, March 20, 2022, as a part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

The walkathon organised by WICCI will be held at Blue Paradise, VIP Road in Guwahati, Assam.

The motto of the walkathon is: “SHE for SHE Power to Empower”.

The walkathon will begin at 5:00 am on Sunday.

The categories for the walkathon has been divided into three.

The categories will be 3km, 5km and 10km.

The starting point of all the three categories of the walkathon will be Blue Paradise Hall at Pathar Quarry along VIP road in Guwahati.

a) 3km (Starts from Blue Paradise Hall to Hengrabari Chariali and back to the venue).

b) 5km (Starts from Blue Paradise Hall to Aahana Bazar, Amtol, VIP road and back to the venue).

c) 10km (Starts from Blue Paradise Hall to Six Mile flyover and back to the venue).

The walkathon organised by WICCI is being supported by the House of Togorr and All Ladies Legua-Guwahati Chapter.

Northeast Now is the digital media partner of the walkathon event.

A warm-up session will also be conducted prior to the commencement of the walkathon by Yoga instructors of Art of Living.

The women interested in the event can register themselves at: https://bit.ly/37xerIq

They can also contact +91-98640-50055 for more details on the event.

WICCI is a national business chamber for women that tries to boost and build women’s entrepreneurship and businesses through greater engagement with government, institutions, global trade and networks.