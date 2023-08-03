DIMAPUR: Six persons have been arrested in by the police in Dimapur district of Nagaland for selling counterfeit goods.

Dimapur deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for crime, on Thursday (August 03), said that the police in the district arrested the proprietors of four shops located at Sangrila market along Nyamo Lotha Road and Honkong Market for selling counterfeit Sonata, Titan and Fastrack wrist watches on August 1.

The arrests were made following a written complaint lodged by Titan Company Limited with East Police station Dimapur.

Titan and Fastrack are the brands of Titan Company Limited.

A total of 170 wrist watches, 128 watch chains and 213 dials were seized during the search operation.

In another similar raid, the proprietors of two shops were also arrested from Hazi Park Market for selling counterfeit cosmetic products of LAKME.

During the search, 1048 various counterfeit cosmetic products of LAKME were seized from the two shops.

A written complaint has been lodged at East Police station Dimapur by M/s Hindustan Unilever Limited against the proprietor of the two shops.

In these connections, two cases have been registered at the East Police station Dimapur under various sections of Copy Rights Act of 1957, Trademark Act of 1999 and other sections of Indian Penal Code.