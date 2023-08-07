DIMAPUR: The British-era Dimapur railway station in Nagaland will be redeveloped, foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 06).

The Dimapur railway station in Nagaland will be redeveloped and modernised under the “Amrit Bharat Station Scheme”.

The century-old Dimapur railway station in Nagaland is among 56 railway stations in the Northeast, which will be modernised under the “Amrit Bharat Station Scheme”.

“Commissioning of new railway lines in the Northeast has increased three times,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (August 06).

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for the development of railway stations over Indian Railways.

So far 1309 stations over Indian Railways have been identified under this scheme for re-development.

Modi laid the foundation for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing on Sunday (August 06).

Talking about the railway extension in the Northeast, the Prime Minister said, work is going on rapidly on a doubling of the lines, gauge conversion, electrification and new routes.

“Soon, all state capitals of the Northeast will be connected by railway network,” Modi said.

He said that Nagaland got its second station after 100 years.