GUWAHATI: A BJP leader from Assam has suspectedly been ‘murdered’ by unknown miscreants.

The body of the BJP leader was recovered from near the banks of Pagladia River at Tihu in Assam on Sunday (August 06).

The deceased Assam BJP has been identified as Kandarpa Barman.

Moreover, the four-wheeler of the dead BJP leader was also found abandoned near the banks of the river.

Police have reportedly claimed that the BJP leader was suspectedly murdered and then his body was dumped near the river.

The body of the deceased also bore injury marks, specifically on his neck, police said.

Meanwhile, the Assam police has launched an investigation into the case.