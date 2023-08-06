Guwahati: A police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been arrested for allegedly torturing a minor domestic help at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The accused police officer has been identified as Jayanta Bora, who is posted as ASI at Jakhalabandha police station in Nagaon district.

Bora along with his wife and two others allegedly assaulted the 12-year-old girl and cut her hair at his residence in Bokakhat.

Bora’s wife Banshree Bora and sister-in-law Deepshikha Saikia were also arrested, but they were released on bail. The main accused, Bora’s brother-law Bablu Saikia, is still at large.

They were charged with physical assault, criminal intimidation, and causing hurt.

The incident allegedly took place on August 2. A case has also been registered under the Child Labor Act. The police are searching for Bablu Saikia and are confident that he will be arrested soon.