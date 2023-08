GUWAHATI: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday (August 06) at Ulubari locality in Guwahati, Assam.

The victim minor girl was admitted to the Gauhati medical college and hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Assam late on Sunday (August 06) night.

According to reports, the accused is a relative of the victim girl.

The accused was later arrested by the police in Guwahati, Assam.

(More details awaited)