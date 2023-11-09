SHILLONG: There is no rift or division within the National People’s Party (NPP), said a senior party leader and Meghalaya cabinet minister.

Speaking to the media in Shillong, NPP leader and Meghalaya cabinet minister Marcuise N Marak said that no division has creeped up among the party leaders, as reported, over selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“It is a political party with combination of different leaders. So there will be arguments and different opinions,” said NPP leader and Meghalaya minister Marcuise N Marak on Thursday (November 09).

He added: “That is why we have discussions. There is no division (among NPP leaders).”

Reacting to NPP’s selection of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the two seats from the state, the Meghalaya minister said that the “party will take the final call”.

He further informed that the NPP leadership will soon hold a crucial meeting to discuss the possible candidates from the Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats for the elections next year.

Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha seats – Shillong and Tura.

Shillong Lok Sabha constituency comprises 36 legislative assembly constituencies of Meghalaya.

Currently, Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala is the sitting MP from Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

NPP leader Agatha Sangma is the sitting MP from Tura Lok Sabha seat.

Tura Lok Sabha constituency comprises 24 legislative assembly segments in Meghalaya.