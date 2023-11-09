Shillong: The Meghalaya government has decided to invite the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) for discussions on the proposed relocation of residents of Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong on November 15 or 16.

This development was informed to the Meghalaya High Court during a hearing on the matter on November 8.

The high court has directed the HPC to attend the meeting and propose alternative dates if they are unable to attend on November 15 or 16.

The outcome of the meeting is to be submitted to the court in the form of a report.

The state government had earlier agreed to increase the individual plot sizes as requested by the residents of the Harijan Colony.

The government had proposed to relocate the 342 families to a plot of land belonging to the Shillong Municipal Board.