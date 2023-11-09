Guwahati: Two youths were reportedly thrashed by villagers in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur, Assam on Wednesday night after they tried to extort money from a local using the name of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

As per sources, the two had demanded Rs 7 lakh from a local named Dalong Mampha. They had even thrashed Mampha and threatened him with a gun.

The two identified as Baloram Basumatary and Jajiya Narzary claimed that they had an association with the banned militant outfit, ULFA-I but police sources said that the fact is being investigated.

Basumatary is a resident of Dhekiajuli and Narzary belongs to Kokrajhar.

Mampha who lives in the Panbari area of Dhekiajuli was asked to pay Rs 7 lakh by the duo but since he was unable to pay the extortion, he was beaten up by them.

However, on Wednesday, they once again visited the area to demand the money but were caught by locals who thrashed them before calling the police.

Both the accused were taken into custody by the police are the gun they were using was seized.