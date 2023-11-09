Guwahati: Two individuals lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a tree on the roadside in Furkating, Golaghat district, Assam, on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as Bijit Bhuyan and Martinez Kerketa. According to locals, the two youths were riding on a stretch of road at a “high speed” when the driver lost control, leading to a collision with a tree.

Both individuals succumbed to their injuries at the scene before any medical assistance could arrive

Police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem examination.

It has been suspected that the brakes of the motorcycle failed as the two were at a very high speed.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.