Aizawl: The search for a 43-year-old missing Assam cop, who came for election duty for the Mizoram assembly polls, which ended peacefully on Tuesday, is still on, a senior police officer said.

Sabin Nath, a constable in the 9th battalion of Assam police, has been missing since Sunday morning (November 5) from Ngopa village in Saitual district near the Manipur border, state Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati High Court defers swearing-in of judge

He said that the search for the missing cop is still going on.

Nath along with other personnel have been deployed at Ngopa village on election duty.

Also Read: Assam: One dead, several injured in major road accident on Bogibeel Bridge

Deputy Commissioner Lalngura Tlau said that a commandant of the 9th battalion of Assam police arrived from Guwahati on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

He said that the Assam policemen deployed at Ngopa will leave for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to be deployed for assembly elections of that state.