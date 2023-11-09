Guwahati: NPP spokesperson and cabinet minister Marcuise N Marak said that the party will soon decide on its candidate for the Shillong parliamentary seat in Meghalaya.

Marak said that there is no division among the party leaders as far as the selection of a candidate is concerned.

He said that a committee will recommend the names of candidates to the party high command, which will then make a decision.

Marak also said that he is not aware of any proposal from the deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar to allot a ticket to his nephew and former Mawhati legislator Dasakhiat Lamare.

He said that the party will take a call on the matter soon.

He added, “We are all working together to ensure that we field the best possible candidate for Shillong.”