Meghalaya: Jal Diwali campaign launched at Jowai

Guwahati: The initiative of the central government “Women for Water, Water for Women Campaign” under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, began in Meghalaya on Tuesday with the celebration at Urkhla Water Treatment Plant, Jowai.

This campaign celebrates “Jal Diwali” and commences from, 7th November and will continue till 9th November, 2023

The campaign aims to provide a platform for inclusion of women in water governance. They will be given first-hand knowledge about water treatment processes through visits to Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in their respective cities.

These visits will elucidate the vital procedures involved in delivering clean and safe drinking water to households. Additionally, women will gain insight into water quality testing protocols which ensure that citizens get water of the required quality.

The overarching goal of the campaign is to instill a sense of ownership and belonging among women towards water infrastructure.

While interacting with the Self Help Group members, the officials emphasised on the importance of water and the need to conserve it.

The anticipated outcomes of the campaign include increased awareness and knowledge on water treatment, sense of ownership and responsibility, promotion of inclusivity, empowerment of SHGs, positive community impact and model for future initiatives.