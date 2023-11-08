Agartala: CPIM leader and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury has accused the BJP-led government of failing to address the severe food and employment crisis faced by the people in Tripura since coming into power.

Chaudhury expressed his concerns during a public gathering held at the Kamalpur CPIM party office premises on Wednesday, where he protested against the rising prices of essential commodities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kamalpur is located in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

He strongly condemned both the ruling BJP at the centre and in the state for what he termed as “vote bank politics” using false promises.

“While the government claims to pour in money and implement numerous projects, promising to double farmers’ income and triple labourers’ earnings, as well as create jobs, the reality paints a different picture. Villages and towns remain devoid of the promised development, leaving the people disillusioned,” stated the CPIM legislator.

A procession was conducted in Kamalpur town prior to the public meeting. Starting from the CPIM party office, it traversed various city roads before concluding at the CPIM party office premises.

Furthermore, Chaudhury asserted that India currently ranks 121st out of 125 countries in terms of hunger, highlighting the pressing need for immediate action.

“Since the BJP-led government came into power, the country has been plagued by a severe shortage of both work opportunities and food,” he emphasized.

The event was attended by former MLA Sudhan Das, Party State Committee Secretary Ranjit Ghosh, CPIM Dhalai District Committee Secretary Pankaj Chakraborty, CPIM Kamalpur Divisional Committee Secretary Anjan Das, Gana Mukti Parishad State Committee Member Amlendu Debbarma, among others.