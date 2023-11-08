Dibrugarh: In a tragic incident, two brothers were washed away in the Brahmaputra River while offering pind daan (offering homage to a departed soul) at Mohanaghat area in Dibrugarh on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened while two brothers offered pind daan to their departed mother who died six months ago.

The two brothers have been identified as Diganta Kakoti and Ananta Kakoti, residents of the Amolapatty area of Dibrugarh.

According to reports, Diganta fell on the river while going to offer the pind, soon his younger brother jumped in the river to rescue his elder brother and after that, both went missing.

The incident was reported at 8.45 a.m. in Mohanaghat area in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, SDRF launched a rescue operation to find out the brothers.

Diganta Kakoti was married and had two girl children while Ananta was unmarried.

“A small girl came with them and she reported the whole incident. She is the eyewitness of this sad incident,” said a police official.