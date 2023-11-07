AGARTALA: At least seven women have been arrested by the police for possessing ganja in Tripura.

The seven women were arrested with the ganja at an interstate bus terminal in North Tripura district.

The arrested women were using their infant children as carriers, police informed on Tuesday (November 07).

The police spotted the women wandering aimlessly with children at the Dharmanagar inter-state bus terminus.

“The police took the women and their children to Dharmanagar police station and searched them,” SP of North Tripura district Bhanu Pada Chakraborty told PTI.

He added: “In the course of the search, 12 kg of the contraband were found hid in their underwear.”

Notably, all the arrested women hail from Bihar.

“Four to five kg of ganja were recovered from the person of the children, which has become a new tactic to smuggle out ganja from Tripura,” the SP said.

He further said: “However, this was first time that children as young as six months to one and half years were used.”

All the arrested women have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded to judicial custody.