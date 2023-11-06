Agartala: In a shocking incident, Raju Debnath, a 30-year-old man killed his 65-year-old mother identified as Shanti Debnath.

The incident took place in Ward No. 3 in Radhapur Gram Panchayat, Dharmanagar under the North District of Tripura.

The chilling incident came to light when an electric bill meter setter, visiting Shanti Debnath’s residence, discovered the door to her room firmly shut, accompanied by disturbing signs of blood and a putrid odor.

Alarmed by the grim scene, the meter reader promptly alerted the local residents.

Immediately the locals informed the police.

Upon arrival, officers called out to Raju Debnath, who came out from the house, leading them to the horrifying discovery of Shanti Debnath’s body lying in a pool of blood.

Raju has confessed that he has killed his mother with an axe on Friday night.

He had attempted to conceal her remains in a makeshift hole within their home. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he was unable to complete this grim task before the discovery.

Local residents have reported instances of Raju’s violent behaviour towards his mother in the past.

Shanti Debnath’s husband, Gitendra Debnath, resides in Agartala, while their daughter, Soma Debnath, was away at her in-laws’ residence in Haflong in Assam.

The body of Shanti Debnath has been kept at North District Hospital mortuary in Dharmanagar, pending a post-mortem examination scheduled on Tuesday

Following the examination, her remains will be released to her husband and daughter.