GUWAHATI: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), a UNESCO Heritage Site located in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, registered the highest number of participants in the Anvayins’ “Run for the Rhino – Ultra Run at Kaziranga” which was held on Sunday (December 3).

This event is dedicated to the cause of rhino conservation symbolized by its campaign, titled Run For The Rhino.

“Not only did the number of participants double this time compared to that in the inaugural edition in January 2023, but the event has reached the national league of ultra runs in the country in terms of highest participation across all categories in an ultra run of 52 km category,” a senior official of the National Park said.

The first edition of the run recorded 450 participants.

“The registration of participants was overwhelming and hence had to be closed at 1000 this time. The various categories of runs included 52 km, 26 km, 10 km and 5 km run and walk to suit participants from all walks of life,” the official said.

“The race track that started at the entrance of Kohora Range continued through the scenic rural countryside. Village eco-development committees were roped in to provide hydration points and for general upkeep of the track. Commandos of Lachit Borphukan Police Training Centre at Dergaon and forest frontline of Kaziranga NPTR also participated in the race,” the official also said.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve is spread across 1,300 sq km and holds the world’s largest population of the greater one-horned rhino. The ‘Kaziranga model’ of wildlife conservation wherein the forest frontline has been at the forefront of combating poaching has been lauded the world over. Fairweather roads permit the tourism season that starts in early October until April inside the Park.

However, the park authorities have immense potential to continue with tourism activities (including wellness activities such as running, cycling and trekking events) throughout the year. The aim of the Kaziranga ultra run is therefore to make it a calendar event to be attended by all in years to come.

This is the only sporting event dedicated to the cause of rhino conservation in the world. The awards ceremony was attended by senior officials of the forest and civic administration.

The event saw 48 winners across various categories who took away prize money of more than Rs 4L.

“Fulfilling the dream and vision of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for promoting the ‘Greater Kaziranga’ concept, the world-famous protected area is popularly becoming a visitor destination where one can experience physical and mental well-being,” said Dr Sonali Ghosh, director of KNPTR.

“While Kaziranga is the birthplace of the Anvayins Run For The Rhino, we are determined to take this event to a national and even international scale in the years to come,” said Nishikant Das, founder and CEO of Anvayins, who is the creator of this event.