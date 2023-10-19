Guwahati: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was allegedly robbed of Rs 5.4 lakh in the Morigaon district of Assam on Thursday.

Police sources said that the personnel identified as Mridul Kumar Nath was a resident of the Bogoriguri area in Morigaon, Assam who was a CRPF personnel.

He was allegedly robbed near his house by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle.

The victim told the police that he was sprayed with something before being robbed.

Nath said that he had withdrawn Rs 5.4 lakh from the bank and was heading home on his scooter when the robbers came and sprayed something on him.

A local claimed that the robbers after Nath fell unconscious, opened up the scooter’s boot and took away the money.

The police are now investigating the incident and are looking for possible suspects.

The victim had withdrawn the money as he had intended to buy a plot of land in the area.

It may be mentioned that incidents of people being sprayed with some unknown substance and then being robbed have been reported across the state several times in the past few weeks.

It is not yet known who is behind the incident. The police are still investigating the allegations.