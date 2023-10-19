Guwahati: In order to make the State free from drugs, Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Thursday arrested four drug peddlers from Khanapara in Guwahati.

The operation which started early morning yielded positive results and the STF seized 119.5 grams of heroin with an estimated value of Rs. 11,100.

The police team also recovered three mobile phones and various incriminating materials.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team reached under the Khanapara flyover where four individuals including a woman were arrested with the booty.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dhan Rabha, Ainul Sheikh, Ketep Bodo, and Sunwani Begum.

The STF Assam took to X and wrote, “STF Assam acted strong once again today morning at Khanapara and apprehended four habitual drug peddlers along with 86 vials containing 119.5 grams of heroin, 3 mobiles, cash 11,100 and other incriminating materials.“