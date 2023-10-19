Guwahati: The police in Jorhat, Assam arrested two persons who were accused of robbing trucks using a fake pistol on highways.

A police source said that two persons, identified as Manash Pratim and Raktim Das, residents of Jorhat were arrested based on specific inputs.

The duo had been robbing trucks on the highway and by-pass road in Jorhat.

On Wednesday night, the police had an input that the duo had set out on the highway to rob people with a gun.

As the police reached the highway area in Jorhat, they found two persons trying to escape.

On confrontation, it was found that they had been illegally collecting money from trucks that were either overloaded or were carrying smuggled goods.

The duo, as per the police, mostly targeted trucks carrying cattle.

On further investigating, Manash and Raktim told them about the gun. The police recovered the gun from a nearby jungle.

On checking the gun, the police found out that the gun was fake.

Both the accused were immediately arrested from the spot.