Guwahati: Two individuals were arrested in Jorhat, Assam after they were found involved in an alleged shooting incident.

As per reports, of the two arrested, one was a woman.

The arrested were reportedly identified as Dimple Gogoi and Monalisa.

It may be mentioned that they were arrested after they allegedly shot at a person named Basanta Das in a tea garden area.

The person sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

However, he was shifted to a hospital in Guwahati as he was in critical condition.

As per reports, the victim and one of the accused had an affair.

However, the reason behind the shooting was not known.

A source said that they both might have been involved in some internal clash which led to the shooting which as per preliminary investigation turned out to be preplanned.

Das was shot near a tea garden in the Lichubari area of Jorhat as he was travelling in his car.

An investigation is being carried out.