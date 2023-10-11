GUWAHATI: Several prominent political figures from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), joined the Congress party in Assam.

The AGP and BPF leaders joined the Assam Congress on Wednesday (October 11) at the party’s state headquarters – Rajiv Bhawan – in Guwahati.

The leaders to have joined the Congress party are Prabin Boro (BPF), Pranay Rabha (Gana Shakti Party-GSP), Mahim Hazarika (AGP), Hilaluddin Barbhuyan (GSP), Tilak Phukan (AGP) and Brajalal Rabi Das (BJP), among others.

Senior Congress leaders, including party’s Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, among others.

This joining programme came just a day after the Assam Congress suspended two of its leaders for taking part in “BJP government-sponsored” Amrit Kalash Yatra in the state.