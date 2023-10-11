GUWAHATI: Police arrested two persons in the wee hours of Wednesday (October 11) at Basistha area in Guwahati city of Assam and seized a huge quantity of suspected cannabis (ganja) from their possession.

Acting on specific input, a joint team of the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) and East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) intercepted an oil tanker, bearing registration number NL-01-AH-0501, at the Basistha area.

The tanker entered in Guwahati in Assam from Meghalaya.

Thorough search of the oil tanker led to the recovery of 2640 kilograms of suspected cannabis (ganja), packed in 134 packets, hidden in secret chamber of the vehicle.

The team of police later arrested the drivers of the vehicle Kasim Ali (40) and Mukut Ali (44), both hailing from Baksa district in Assam.

The Assam police has initiated a legal action and further investigation is underway.