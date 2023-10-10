Guwahati: Thieves allegedly broke into a residence on Kamakhya Road in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday afternoon and stole cash and jewellery worth around Rs 6.25 lakh.

The incident took place between 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM, when the homeowners were out for work.

Surprisingly, the main lock of the house was not broken, which has led the police to suspect that the burglar may have had inside information. The police are currently investigating the matter and further details are awaited.

Of the total looted items, the thieve(s) managed to flee with gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh.

An investigation has begun in connection with the incident.

It may be mentioned that robberies and thefts in Guwahati have seen a sudden rise.

On Monday, a woman was robbed by two bike-bourne men at gunpoint near the Rajgarh road.

The robbers allegedly snatched her golden chain and fled on a motorcycle early in the morning.