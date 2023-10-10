Guwahati: The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), Assam state unit, has expressed concern over the recent developments in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar area, which is one of the largest commercial trade centers in the entire Northeast.

The AIPC in a press statement on Tuesday said that the BJP-led Assam government establishing a botanical garden in the 32 bigha commercial land within the old jail complex in Fancy Bazaar has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. The botanical garden was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Assam on 1st October 2023.

Gauravv Somani, AIPC President, Assam unit, and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary, said while the concept of a botanical garden is undoubtedly commendable, the location chosen for the development poses a significant threat to the commercial market value and overall importance of Fancy Bazaar.

On the commercial viability, the AIPC in the statement said, “We suggest that the old jail complex land could have been better utilized for maintaining the commercial value of Fancy Bazaar.”

“Constructing a complex with 500 to 700 small shops would have not only preserved its market status but also provided numerous opportunities for local businesses.”

“If we can have Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Bara Bazaar in Kolkata, Mina Bazaar in Dubai, what is the harm in having Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati with its commercial importance in existence.”

About traffic management, the AIPC said, “Fancy Bazaar currently grapples with severe traffic congestion and parking issues. Instead of focusing solely on imposing fines for violations, the government should prioritize road expansion around the old jail complex on its three sides facing roads, offering a more long-term solution to these problems. Additionally, a multi-level parking facility for 3,000 to 5,000 vehicles would have greatly benefited the area.”

“The government’s plan to shift the entire wholesale market from Fancy Bazaar Galla Patty to Amingaon is a cause of concern. This move may lead to problems with syndicates during loading and unloading, disrupting the livelihoods of local businessmen and complete removal of commercial activity in the area,” the AIPC said on the relocation of the wholesale market in Fancy Bazaar.

On infrastructure and hygiene, the AIPC said, “We urge the government to address fundamental issues such as proper garbage collection, regulated public toilets, drinking water facilities, and the recent rise in rat infestations, which pose health hazards to the people of Fancy Bazaar.”

“Even If the government intended to create a garden and park for local residents, it could have allocated a smaller portion of the land. The majority of the land should have been dedicated to addressing the pressing issues of parking, road congestion, and market expansion keeping in view the significance of its commercial existence, the AIPC said on balancing development.

“The Congress party strongly believes that development should be inclusive and beneficial to all stakeholders. We call upon the government to engage in a more holistic approach that preserves the vibrant spirit of Fancy Bazaar while addressing the pressing issues facing the area,” the AIPC statement added.