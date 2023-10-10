Guwahati: Primary Healthtech Pvt Ltd, an IIT Guwahati alumni-led startup, has developed MobilabTM, an indigenous point-of-care testing (POCT) device that can test 25 parameters in blood to diagnose early the chronic diseases related to kidney, liver, heart, and pancreas malfunctions.

MobilabTM is operated through an IoT-enabled Android app and can perform about 150 tests with a single charge of the battery, making it ideal for use in remote locations.

The device is expected to revolutionize the early detection and management of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which contribute to around 41 million (74%) of deaths globally each year.

At this stage, 11 parameters have been validated in NABL-accredited and government labs in comparison to gold standard Siemens dimension RxL and J&J Vitros 5600 Integrated System. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has licensed manufacturing of MobilabTM for the following parameters: heart profile (cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides), liver profile (total bilirubin, albumin, and total protein), kidney profile (creatinine, glucose, and uric acid), haematology (haemoglobin), and diabetic (glucose).

MobilabTM generates real-time data in 10 minutes, followed by a digital report and electronic health record of the patient, which can be easily shared with doctors.

The device has been validated at various levels in hospitals such as Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati Neurological Research Centre (GNRC), Nemcare, Army Hospital, AIIMS New Delhi, and has been deployed in various parts of Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, and Arunachal Pradesh.

MobilabTM has been supported by the Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; ICMR-Department of Health Research Centre of Excellence, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, SIIC-IIT Kanpur, AIC-CCMB, KIIT-TBI, CPS-IITI, DBT-BIRAC, IIT Guwahati, and Start-Up India.

The mass production of MobilabTM has been planned by establishing a vendor network at a cost that is affordable and at the same time sustainable.

Sahil Jagnani, alumnus, IIT Guwahati, and founder & CEO of Primary Healthtech, said, “The vision of MobilabTM is to make diagnosis available to fellow citizens at an affordable cost, along with generating instant results to speed up the early screening, disease management, and treatment. MobilabTM is also expected to perform import substitution under the Make-in-India initiative of the Government of India.”

MobilabTM has received various certifications on national and international platforms such as the National Start-Up Award 2022; ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016; CDSCO License; EMI/EMC certification; Performance Validation Certificate from GNRC North Guwahati Hospital and GMCH. Along with this, the startup has seven patents to its credit while developing the device.

Primary Healthtech is an IIT Guwahati Alumni-led startup founded by Sahil Jagnani, Department of Chemical Engineering, a graduate of 2013; Ankit Chowdhury, Department of Design, a graduate of 2019.