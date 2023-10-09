Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant in the project entitled ” Design, Analysis and Development of a Low Cost Underwater (mini submarine) for (i) Tourism Purpose & (ii) Bio-fuel Cleaning.”

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents and Links to view previously made Projects (if applicable) to careers@iitgtidf.com on or before 20/10/2023.

Candidates also have to fill out the Google Doc form by clicking the link given below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScnYe3H30dymRQWPH2usKGVkiiUOW3574g45z5kjTTHHXyaKA/viewform

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here