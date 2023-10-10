Guwahati: As the festive season, especially Durga Puja approaches, the transport department is gearing up to nab drunk drivers across Assam.

As per sources, naka, as well as surprise checkings, will be set across several locations to catch people who create nuisances during festivals.

The source added that the most strict vigil is expected to be set in Guwahati as many people tend to come to Guwahati to “party” during such festivals.

Drives would also be carried out across some hotspots in Guwahati to keep an eye on people breaking rules.

Also, strict vigil would be kept in places where Durga Puja venues are to be set.

Strict actions would be taken against people found in drunk driving cases.

The source said that a penalty of up to Rs 10000 may be imposed on people who are found guilty.

The source added that licences might be also seized or suspended for such persons.