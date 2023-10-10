Guwahati: An alleged middleman and a Lot Mandal were arrested in Gossaigaon of Kokrajhar, Assam for demanding and accepting a bribe on Tuesday.

A police source said that the operation was carried out by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

The officials caught the middleman, identified as Wahed Ali Khandakar from the Gossaigaon Revenue Circle office in Kokrajhar.

He was reportedly accepting a demanded bribe amount on behalf of Imamul Hoque, the Lot Mandal of the same office.

The duo had reportedly demanded a sum of money for some mutation-related work.

On questioning Khandakar, Imanul Haque was also found to be involved.

The sleuths further arrested Imamul Hoque based on the findings of the trap and investigation.

Both of them had allegedly been involved in several such cases.

The officials said that all such allegations against the duo would be verified thoroughly.