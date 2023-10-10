Guwahati: The Assam government approved the construction of a 1,000-km high-speed economic corridor road project with a cost of Rs 3,000 crore in its weekly cabinet meeting on Monday.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced the decision, saying that the proposed high-speed economic corridor will come under the ‘Asom Mala’ project.

The state cabinet also approved the construction of a Judicial Guest House in Kaziranga.

“7 Bigha, 2 Katha, 10 Lessa of land at Halowagaon revenue village under Kaziranga Mouza of Bokakhat revenue circle to be allotted for construction of Judicial Guest House in Kaziranga. The proposed Guest House will boost the tourism sector and provide top-class hospitality to state guests and guests of Gauhati High Court in Kaziranga National Park,” Baruah said.

In other decisions, the state cabinet approved the completion of construction of a new office building under the Commissioner of Taxes with an additional estimate of ?11.91 crore for additional works approved. Re-validation of the administrative approval has been issued for ?100.61 crore up to March 31, 2024.

The state cabinet also approved funds for Sipajhar Municipal Board, Eco Sensitive Zone of Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary. Further, the Assam government will raise a loan of up to Rs 950.43 crore from NABARD, which would be used to expedite the upgradation of 90 rural roads and 4 rural bridges under PWD (Roads).

Finally, the state cabinet also approved to hold cabinet meetings in district headquarters in November in Tinsukia, in December in North Lakhimpur, and in January in Nagaon.