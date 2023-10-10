Guwahati: A task for team of Assam Police rescued around 11 children who were allegedly being used as child labourers in the Maligaon area of Guwahati, Assam.

At least 11 child labourers were rescued from several business establishments in Guwahati’s Maligaon and Pandu in Guwahati on Tuesday during an operation.

The children were reportedly engaged in some commercial establishments in the area.

There were further allegations that they were not even paid proper wages.

All the children would now be taken for rehabilitation and be given proper care, said an official.

The police are now investigating the involvement of the children.

Further, they are also checking on other establishments in the city that are reported to have employed child labour.