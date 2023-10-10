Guwahati: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday in Golaghat district of Assam.

As per reports, the CRPF personnel was posted in the Uriamghat area of Golaghat, Assam.

He allegedly shot himself with his service rifle.

The CRPF personnel identified as Gulab Hussain of Pakabetbari village in the Barpeta district of Assam.

Following the incident, a police team arrived and initiated an investigation.

The reason behind the personnel choosing the extreme step is not yet known.

The police have informed the family of the deceased and further details are being looked into.

A police source said that while no one knows why he chose the step, some of his colleagues said that he was stressed for the past few days.

The police are also investigating his recent contacts to find clues as to why he might have been disturbed.

It may be mentioned that suicide among security personnel is quite common as most of them do not get proper mental heath counselling.

Since most of the personnel are engaged in hectic duties, they tend to be mentally exhausted due to the line of jobs they are put through.